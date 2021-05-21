Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,348,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,942 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.05% of Verint Systems worth $90,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $11,046,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

