UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.74.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $75.40 on Monday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 over the last 90 days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

