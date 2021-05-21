Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $42.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRGP. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

