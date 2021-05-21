Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €79.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €79.00 ($92.94) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.64 ($79.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.17. Basf has a twelve month low of €44.50 ($52.35) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -273.85.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

