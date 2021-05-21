NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Price Target Raised to $2.25

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE NGL opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.