Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $93,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,648,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.