CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.45 and last traded at $74.45. 823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 755,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -281.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 11.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

