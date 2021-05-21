CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.45 and last traded at $74.45. 823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 755,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -281.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

