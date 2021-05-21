PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Down 6.5%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.76 and last traded at $44.19. Approximately 9,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,798,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $329,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

