BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 2.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s share price traded up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 33,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,470,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRF in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Get BRF alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BRF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 785,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 285,347 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.