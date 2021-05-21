BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 33,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,470,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the first quarter worth $88,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

