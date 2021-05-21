Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,562 shares.The stock last traded at $44.57 and had previously closed at $44.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KL. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 135,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

