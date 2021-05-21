Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,006,562 shares.The stock last traded at $44.57 and had previously closed at $44.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

