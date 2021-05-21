Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.57.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after buying an additional 221,533 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,515,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.