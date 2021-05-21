Insider Selling: Booktopia Group Limited (ASX:BKG) Insider Sells A$4,172,818.96 in Stock

Booktopia Group Limited (ASX:BKG) insider Antony Nash sold 1,557,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.91), for a total transaction of A$4,172,818.96 ($2,980,584.97).

Booktopia Group Company Profile

Booktopia Group Limited operates as an online retailer of books in Australia. It also sells eBooks, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, calendars and diaries, stationery, and gift cards. The company offers books that cover various subjects, such as biographies and true stories; business and management; history; family and health; personal development; self-help and travel and holidays; modern and contemporary fiction; Australian fiction; crime and mystery; thrillers and suspense; romance; picture books; children's fiction; young adult; manga; gift guides; cooking, food, and drink; and art and entertainment books.

