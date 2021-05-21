Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $58.88

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.88, but opened at $55.68. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 1,330 shares.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -343.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $7,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock valued at $25,737,566. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.