Peter A. Feld Sells 416,877 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

