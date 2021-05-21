The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells $5,521,689.81 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90.

NYSE SMG opened at $216.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

