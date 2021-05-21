Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells $36,382,259.68 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $36,382,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $86.67 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Syneos Health by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,849.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 418,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 396,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.