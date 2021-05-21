Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.86.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $45.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

