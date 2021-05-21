WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.42.

WestRock stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after buying an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $204,694,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

