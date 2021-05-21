Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $165.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.89.

NYSE APTV opened at $137.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $70.11 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

