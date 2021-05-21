At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Given Neutral Rating at Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their neutral rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a neutral rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

NYSE:HOME opened at $36.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $396,024.00. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $586,415.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,900 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,021,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,960,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $16,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

