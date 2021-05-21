Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Commerzbank stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

