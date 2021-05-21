Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDPYF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.88.

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

