CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CARG opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $351,109.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,351,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,908,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,409 in the last ninety days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

