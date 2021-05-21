Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of SONVY opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. Sonova has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.73.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

