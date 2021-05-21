Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.
Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Silicon Motion Technology
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
