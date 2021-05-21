Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.