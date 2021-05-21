JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

