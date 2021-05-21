Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report sales of $4.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Moderna reported sales of $66.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,787.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $17.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $20.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,728,990 shares of company stock worth $837,080,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

