Brokers Set Expectations for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,847,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after acquiring an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after acquiring an additional 372,935 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after acquiring an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

