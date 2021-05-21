KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded KDDI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KDDI in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KDDI presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KDDIY opened at $16.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

