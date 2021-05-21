Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE BJ opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,289.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

