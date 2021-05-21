Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $255.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.15. Cummins has a 1 year low of $154.67 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

