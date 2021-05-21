AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

APP opened at $67.90 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In other news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 over the last ninety days.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

