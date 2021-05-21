Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of PAAS opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

