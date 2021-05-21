Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.04.

FL stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1,699.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 282,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,947 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

