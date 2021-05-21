NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $22.73 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 235,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley purchased 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 over the last 90 days.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

