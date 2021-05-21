NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $22.73 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
