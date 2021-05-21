Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$140.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM opened at C$134.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$116.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$81.35 and a 52-week high of C$134.61. The stock has a market cap of C$60.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,260. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. Insiders have sold a total of 61,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,433,702 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.