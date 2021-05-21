UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Market Perform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.01. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

In other news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496 in the last 90 days.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

