Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €9.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.33 ($10.98).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €9.63 ($11.32) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a one year high of €10.94 ($12.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

