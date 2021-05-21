$36.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post $36.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.64 million. Vericel posted sales of $20.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $166.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $216.08 million, with estimates ranging from $208.75 million to $235.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCEL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,251,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. Vericel has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

