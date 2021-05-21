Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.75 ($98.53).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €75.14 ($88.40) on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

