Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €274.58 ($323.04).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

