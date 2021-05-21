Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENGIY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Engie alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.