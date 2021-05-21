Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DTEGY stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

