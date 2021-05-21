Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Compass Group stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

