Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Compass Group stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.