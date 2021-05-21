Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Conduent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Conduent by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Conduent by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,565,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 267,605 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

