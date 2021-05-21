Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Up 9.9%

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.81. Approximately 290,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 452,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

