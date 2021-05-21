Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $124.39

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.39, but opened at $129.23. Futu shares last traded at $123.79, with a volume of 63,578 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. 86 Research lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.94.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.